Winnebago County announces 20 additional cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County health officials announced an additional 20 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 62, as well as 2 additional deaths.

While the identities of the victims were not released, Dr. Sandra Martell, Director of the Winnebago County Health Department read a statement from family of one man, saying “he was a father, grandfather, and friend. he will be greatly mised. He was a great Christian man who was honest and kind, a church going man who loved his wife and 3 children.”

The health department is projecting that cases in Winnebago County will peak between April 29th and May 6th.

Dr. Martell said for every 100 people sick, 81 percent will be mildly sick, and 19 percent will be hospitalized. Six of those will need to be housed in a intensive care unit and 3 of the 6 will need ventilator, she explained.

The State of Illinois is projecting an overall peak between April 16th and April 23rd.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney reminded residents of the revised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advises that people wear masks when going out in public.

Haney also remarked on the closure of churches during the Easter season, saying he appreciated religious and faith leaders who are backing decisions to stay home.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

