Winnebago County Board extends disaster declaration, reveals PPE spending

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Winnebago County Board members approve an extension of the county’s disaster declaration.

It is a 45 day extension. It is the second extension board members have approved.

The resolution allows the county to receive federal and state disaster relief aid.

It also makes it easier for the county to buy equipment to battle the coronavirus.

Winnebago County has already spent big money on personal protective equipment. So far, nearly $573,000 have been spent on PPE. That includes $257,000 worth of gowns and nearly $200,000 in masks.

The gear is being spread among long term care facilities, first responders, testing sites, and other county groups that are publicly funded.

You can find a full break down of the spending below.