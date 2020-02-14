Winnebago County Board passes new 911 call center agreement

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The terms of the new Winnebago County 911 Center have been agreed upon. The County Board voted to pass the agreement Thursday night.

The agreement will consolidate the call centers for nine municipalities.

The Winnebago County 911 Center was on the County Board docket for months as both sides couldn’t seem to find common ground.

The Sheriff’s Office was eager for a resolution.

In January, Loves Park’s Mayor said there were several sticking points preventing at least five cities from signing on. Among them was how much each community has to pay from year to year and the language around how and when they could leave the agreement.

