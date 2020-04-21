Winnebago County CASA to hold virtual 36th annual Heritage Run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local event transforms from its original version to promote exercise and raise money to help Stateline kids.

CASA in Winnebago County is hosting the 36th annual Heritage Run. The race was supposed to begin and end in Davis Park in Rockford, but that can’t happen during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is still technically scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The event will be completely virtual and in compliance with social distancing guidelines. Instead of running in groups, individuals will get to choose the 10K or 2 mile course. Participants will still get a t-shirt commemorating the event. CASA encourages everyone to post pictures and/or videos.

The event is being held in a time where the organization still has many needs to fill.

“We help kids out who are in the court system and so all the money goes right back to training advocates for them. There’s over 1,000 kids right now in the court system who need an advocate still,” explained Leslie Ericksons, a CASA board member.

They are also in need of volunteers. To sign up or find out more details, head to the Winnebago County CASA website here.

