Winnebago County continues to get hit hard by flu

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the last week alone, 783 cases of the flu were reported in Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Health Department reported the new statistics on Friday. Of the near 800 cases, more than 500 were in kids 17 and younger.

Since the start of October, just over 2,500 cases have been seen in the county.

via Idaho Department of Public Health

Health experts say the best defense against the flu is the flu shot. They also recommend to remember the “3 C’s:” Clean, Cover, and Contain.

