Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz and wife appear in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz and his wife appeared in court on Tuesday.
The couple had been scheduled to be arraigned but that didn’t happen. Instead, the state asked for a new judge in the case. No decision was made.
Bill and Michelle Hintz were arrested back in September. They are accused of Forgery, Unlawful Use of a Credit Card, and Theft. Both have pled not guilty.
They are due back in court on November 4th.
