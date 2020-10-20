Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz and wife appear in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz and his wife appeared in court on Tuesday.

The couple had been scheduled to be arraigned but that didn’t happen. Instead, the state asked for a new judge in the case. No decision was made.

Bill and Michelle Hintz were arrested back in September. They are accused of Forgery, Unlawful Use of a Credit Card, and Theft. Both have pled not guilty.

They are due back in court on November 4th.

MORE HEADLINES: