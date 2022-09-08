WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County employees are pushing for higher pay. Many sat outside the courthouse with signs asking for a fair contract on Thursday. The group then marched to the county board meeting to face board members. Workers argue current proposals would only make the staffing crisis worse.

District 15 board member, Burt Gerl says, “For the last year and a half we’ve been negotiating with AFSCME which is the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.”

AFSCME local 473 represents Winnebago County employees within multiple departments. The union rallied county workers outside the county courthouse with a message: settle a fair contract.

AFSCME regional director, Doug Woodson says county workers didn’t miss a beat during the pandemic, even risking their health as well as their families.

“I’d say the biggest roadblock right now is that our members are feeling like they’ve made a lot of sacrifices for the residents of the county and they feel like they deserve to be rewarded with a contract that would actually improve their economic standing,” Woodson explains.

Meanwhile, inside the courthouse, board members prepared for their regular meeting. Gerl acknowledges the dedication of county workers during tough times.

“It is out thoughts that our workers should be paid a living wage, should be treated with respect, should be treated with just, equality, so we aim for that on the county board as far as kind of like an employer of the people,” adds Gerl.

Winnebago County jail correctional officer, Michael Delgado shared his concerns with the board.

He says, “We’re here today to raise awareness among the county board members and the general public. We’re asking for livable wages here, whether it’s river bluff, county highways. I’ve got people making 10,11 dollars and hour. And it’s hard to sustain with a gallon of milk costing 6 dollars now.”

Gerl says there are other financial and economic factors that are holding up negotiations. He also recognizes how pay contributes to retention of workers.