Winnebago County formally agrees to provide animal services for Boone County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Winnebago County agrees to lend a helping hand to Boone County.
Board members approved an intergovernmental agreement with Boone County Thursday evening.
Under the deal, Winnebago County Animal Services will extend its reach into Boone County. All fees, like boarding and micro-chipping, will be collected by Winnebago County. In return, Boone County will pay $11,000 per month.
In July, Boone County’s entire animal services staff quit. Eyewitness News has reached out several times to find out why, but have only received a no comment.
Winnebago County has filled in the gaps of service since.
