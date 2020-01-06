Winnebago County foster kids set to receive supply backpacks

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WTVO) – Many children living in the Winnebago County foster care system will receive some essential items Monday.

Rockford’s Compadres and Comadres Coalition will donate 100 backpacks full of clothes, hygeine items, and teddy bears to the Rockford DCFS program. The group hosted a fundraiser in November to pay for the backpacks.

According to IDCFDS, there are roughly 620 children in Winnebago County receiving some form of service from DCFS.

The giveaway will be held Monday, Jan. 6th, at the St. Elizabeth Center located at 1505 S. Main St., starting at 6:30pm.