Winnebago County reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since April, granted nearly $5 million for contact tracing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county total to 2,594.

A total of 28,887 tests have come back negative. There were no new deaths reported as the death toll stands at 76.

The county’s recovery rate stands at 86.3% and the positivity rate is currently at 10%, which is the lowest the county has seen since April 12th.

The health department was also awarded with $4.9 million for contract tracing. The department will use those funds to hire 51 full-time employees to manage and track individual cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Martell of the WCHD also reiterated on the recent change to add ‘probable cases’ to the state total. The health department will also start reporting ‘recovery rate’ instead of the number of recoveries. Dr. Martell encouraged residents to keep getting tested.

