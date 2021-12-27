Winnebago County Health Department COVID testing site adding days

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) – Effective the first week of 2022 the Winnebago County Health Department COVID testing site at the old Kmart site will be open six days per week.

The location at 1321 Sandy Hollow Road in Rockford will be open for testing 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday. It was Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker directed the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) help local health department mass vaccination operations throughout the state to help.



Governor Pritzker said, “I’m announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans… We are also increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need. I will continue to do everything possible to protect all the people of this state, whatever your vaccine status. But what kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for all of us.”

