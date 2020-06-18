Winnebago County moves property tax due date as banks close early Friday in observance of Juneteenth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Treasurer says it is delaying the due date for real estate property taxes until Monday, June 22 because most banks are closing early in recognition of Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th.

The office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, but says the official due date has been extended to Monday.

On Monday, the Treasurer’s Office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of June 19th, 1865, the day Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas and proclaimed that slavery had ended and the Civil War was over.

JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services, Associated Bank, U.S. Bank, First Third and others announced Wednesday that they will close early Friday.

