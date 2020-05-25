Winnebago County nears 2,000 cases of COVID-19, over 500 recoveries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed 87 additional COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,914 in the county. No new deaths have been announced.
Health officials also said that a total of 542 patients have recovered from the virus. There are currently 177 available medical beds and 43 ICU beds.
A total of 20,036 tests have been distributed throughout Winnebago County. There are 3,735 tests with results still pending.
