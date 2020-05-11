Winnebago County offering monthly payment plans for property tax bills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County property tax bills will be sent out next week. City leaders are making a change because of COVID-19. Due dates will remain the same but homeowners will be allowed to pay in several installments.

The Treasurer’s Office says the full amount will still need to be paid, but making monthly payments could help families who are struggling.

Partial payments cannot be made at local banks. For more details on property tax bills, click here.

