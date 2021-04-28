Winnebago County offering walk-in clinics for COVID vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The state of Illinois says 9 million people have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the push to get more people vaccinated continues.

In fact, the Winnebago County Health Department has yet another walk-in clinic on Thursday.

With summer around the corner, many residents are making it a priority more than ever to get vaccinated.

WCHD held their third walk-in vaccination site at the Old K-Mart on Sandy Hollow road Wednesday.

The vaccines are available to anyone 16 and older. Those younger than 18 need to have a parent or guardian with them.

Winnebago County Health Department says there were 160 walk-ins on Tuesday. One Rockford resident says getting her dose was important since her family has been affected by the virus.

“I’ve had, you know, a family member that has passed away from getting pneumonia in his lungs because of COVID. So, I just think it’s very important to just get vaccinated, you know, to just save, save lives,” said Rockford resident Rene July.

You can walk in tomorrow from Noon until 4:00 p.m. You just need a photo ID.