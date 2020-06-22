Winnebago County prepares to move into Phase 4

Winnebago County, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department announces 19 new Coronavirus cases Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 2,903.

There are no additional deaths and the recovery rate is at 94%.

Dr. Martell said in Phase 4 of the State’s reopening plan, wearing a mask or face covering is still required. She said the number one complaint on the Winnebago County COVID hotline is restaurants and other businesses not following the state guidelines, like requiring a mask.

Every time someone calls and can prove employees aren’t wearing mask, that establishment is put on a list. Dr. Martell says there is already a running tab of places getting complaints.

“We’ll post the names of establishments when there are more validates complaints and any establishment that is issued an order of closure on our website. We want the community to know these facilities and establishments that have not been in compliance so that consumers can make that education decision,” Dr. Martell said Monday.

She also encouraged people to shop and dine at places that take the “Clean Hands, Open Door” pledge through the county.