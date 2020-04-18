Winnebago County records 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Department annoucned 16 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of cases to 179 in the county. There were no additional fatalities reported, as the death toll still stands at 9.

Health officials in the county have given a total of 2,129 tests as of Saturday. A total of 1,246 tests have come back negative and 704 are still waiting for results.

Whiteside County health officials also announced 5 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing their total to 38.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,585 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 125 additional deaths in Illinois on Saturday.

