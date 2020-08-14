Winnebago County removed from COVID warning list

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that 14 counties across the state are at a warning level for COVID-19, but Winnebago County is no longer a part of it.

IDPH follows seven metrics to determine if a county should be added to the list. For the week of July 26th, Winnebago Co. reached warning levels in two categories: new cases per 100,000 and number of deaths.

IDPH reports for the week of August 2nd, the case rate was 37 per 100,000. The target is less tahn 50 per 100,000. The number of deaths also decreased from nine to seven. The metric considers a county within the target range if the number of deaths is equal to or less than the previous week.

The counties that are now at a warning level are:

Bureau

Cass

Clinton

Franklin

Greene

Grundy

Hancock

Jefferson

Kane

LaSalle

Moultrie

Perry

Union

Will

Health leaders say those counties had cases or outbreaks associated with “weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities… bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household.”

Previously, the only other Stateline county on the list was Jo Daviess.