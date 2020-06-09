Winnebago County removes several facilities from ‘locations of concern’ list

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department listed several facilities that are no loner considered a location of concern.

Winnebago County has a total of 2,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There have been 78 residents who have passed away from the virus.

The recovery rate in the county now stands at 87.7%. A total of 23,521 tests have been performed in the county since the pandemic began.

The latest facilities that were removed from the health department’s location of concern list include:

  • Anam Care
  • Atrium
  • Goldie Floberg Center
  • Milestone Mosaic Group Home
  • Robert Webb Terrace
  • Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus
  • Stepping Stones of Rockford.

The location of concern list still includes the following:

  • Alden Alma Nelson Manor
  • Alpine Fireside Health Center
  • Amberwood Care Centre
  • Bickford Senior Living
  • Crimson Pointe
  • East Bank (Placed back on the list 5/20)
  • Fairhaven Christian Retirement Home
  • Forest City Rehab & Nursing
  • Highview in the Woodlands
  • Lincolnshire Place
  • Luther Center
  • PA Peterson
  • Presence Cor Mariae Center
  • River Bluff Nursing Home
  • Rock River Health Care
  • St. Anne Ascension Living
  • Van Matre
  • Wesley Willows
  • Winnebago County Jail
  • Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center

See here the requirements to be taken off the list.

