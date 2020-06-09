Winnebago County removes several facilities from ‘locations of concern’ list

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department listed several facilities that are no loner considered a location of concern.
Winnebago County has a total of 2,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There have been 78 residents who have passed away from the virus.
The recovery rate in the county now stands at 87.7%. A total of 23,521 tests have been performed in the county since the pandemic began.
The latest facilities that were removed from the health department’s location of concern list include:
- Anam Care
- Atrium
- Goldie Floberg Center
- Milestone Mosaic Group Home
- Robert Webb Terrace
- Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus
- Stepping Stones of Rockford.
The location of concern list still includes the following:
- Alden Alma Nelson Manor
- Alpine Fireside Health Center
- Amberwood Care Centre
- Bickford Senior Living
- Crimson Pointe
- East Bank (Placed back on the list 5/20)
- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Home
- Forest City Rehab & Nursing
- Highview in the Woodlands
- Lincolnshire Place
- Luther Center
- PA Peterson
- Presence Cor Mariae Center
- River Bluff Nursing Home
- Rock River Health Care
- St. Anne Ascension Living
- Van Matre
- Wesley Willows
- Winnebago County Jail
- Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center
See here the requirements to be taken off the list.
