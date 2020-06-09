Winnebago County removes several facilities from ‘locations of concern’ list

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department listed several facilities that are no loner considered a location of concern.

Winnebago County has a total of 2,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There have been 78 residents who have passed away from the virus.

The recovery rate in the county now stands at 87.7%. A total of 23,521 tests have been performed in the county since the pandemic began.

The latest facilities that were removed from the health department’s location of concern list include:

Anam Care

Atrium

Goldie Floberg Center

Milestone Mosaic Group Home

Robert Webb Terrace

Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus

Stepping Stones of Rockford.

The location of concern list still includes the following:

Alden Alma Nelson Manor

Alpine Fireside Health Center

Amberwood Care Centre

Bickford Senior Living

Crimson Pointe

East Bank (Placed back on the list 5/20)

Fairhaven Christian Retirement Home

Forest City Rehab & Nursing

Highview in the Woodlands

Lincolnshire Place

Luther Center

PA Peterson

Presence Cor Mariae Center

River Bluff Nursing Home

Rock River Health Care

St. Anne Ascension Living

Van Matre

Wesley Willows

Winnebago County Jail

Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center

See here the requirements to be taken off the list.

