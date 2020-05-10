Winnebago County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases as the total nears 1k

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The county totals stand at 926 confirmed case of coronavirus, 26 deaths, and 206 people have recovered.

The county currently has 253 hospital beds available out of 485 total beds. There are also 52 available ICU beds out of the 119 total in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,656 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 57 additional deaths on Sunday.

