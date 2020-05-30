Winnebago County reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. Two previous deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Saturday’s update brings the total number of deaths to 59 in the county and 2,196 COVID-19 cases.

County hospitals currently have 219 available medical beds and 54 ICU beds unoccupied.

A total of 706 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories