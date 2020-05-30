Winnebago County reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. Two previous deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Saturday’s update brings the total number of deaths to 59 in the county and 2,196 COVID-19 cases.

County hospitals currently have 219 available medical beds and 54 ICU beds unoccupied.

A total of 706 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

