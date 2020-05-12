Winnebago County reports 9 additional deaths in one-week span, surpasses 1,000 total COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed 9 additional deaths on Tuesday. Health officials say the deaths occurred between May 3rd and May 10th. The county death toll currently stands at 35.

Previously, the county health department had not reported a death since May 7th. WCHD is reporting a total of 1,113 cases in the county, 226 of which have already been recovered.

There are currently 232 medical beds available out of 485 and 46 ICU beds empty out of 119 in the county.

County testing sites have performed 11,478 total tests, 4,252 are still pending as of Tuesday. A total of 6,093 tests have come back negative.

