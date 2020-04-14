Winnebago County Sheriff honors first responders who work behind the scenes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local first responders are being honored all week for their dedication. especially during the COVID-19 crisis. Dispatchers at the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were recognized on Monday.

This is part of a National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. The Sheriff’s Office says brass say catering will be brought in this week for dispatchers. The department also bought a couple treadmills so dispatchers can get exercise as they work.

“They’re the first line. They’re the ones that receive the calls and they’re dispatching the the police, the fire to the specific areas. They’re the unsung heroes that really nobody sees,” Sheriff Gary Caruana explained.

Dispatchers are also allowed to dress “business casual” all week long.

