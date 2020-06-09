Winnebago County Sheriff releases statement on alleged mistreatment of jail inmates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on Tuesday addressing reports of mistreatment of inmates at the Winnebago County Jail last week.

A local protest group called Rockford Youth Activism posted the claim on their Facebook page, saying “On Tuesday June 2nd 2020, an incident occurred where at least twenty correctional officers opened up the cells of people inside of the Winnebago County Jail, yelling aggressively ‘Where Are All The Tough Guys At’ and other inciting comments. They proceeded to beat people inside of the cells, and then shot tear gas into their cells for no reason… One person inside of the jail was beaten so severely that his arm was broken. This behavior is unacceptable.”

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded, saying, “On June 2, 2020, there was an incident involving three disruptive detainees. Our corrections officers deployed Oleoresin Capsicum spray, which is commonly referred to as ‘pepper’ spray. The allegation that tear gas was deployed inside the facility, and that a detainee’s arm was broken are simply not true. Tear gas is not a tool utilized for de-escalation within the Winnebago County Jail.

“In an effort to improve the transparency and the accountability of all members of the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Gary Caruana initiated the process of purchasing body worn cameras for both Corrections Officers and Law Enforcement Deputies in mid-2019. Through a cooperative process with the Winnebago County Board, those body worn cameras were purchased. As a result of those 2019 negotiations, all uniform Corrections Officers and all uniform Law Enforcement Deputies will wear body worn cameras while working.

“Corrections Officers perform a difficult but necessary job under stressful conditions and at times are forced to use their training to de-escalate situations. We review all incidents to ensure these situations are handled appropriately. There were no injuries to either inmates or to staff on June 2, 2020.

“We stand by our officers and maintain that these allegations of mistreatment are absolutely false.”

