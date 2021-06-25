Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department receives funds for youth trauma clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several Winnebago County organizations received grants Friday to help provide better mental health resources to residents.

Funding was provided by the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was one of several grant recipients.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say the money will help its youth services network open a youth trauma clinic.

The clinic will offer services such as providing transitional living for children who are involved in violence.

“That will provide trauma treatment through cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, play therapy, and motivational interviewing with wraparound services for youth in the community,” said Wendy Larson-Bennett, speaking on behalf of the Mental Health Board.

Other recipients of the money included Crusader Community Health and Children’s Home and Aid.