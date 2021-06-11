Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputy involved in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a car crash in Rockford Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around noon near Rockton and Custer, not far from West Middle School.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was transporting an arrested subject southbound on Rockton when a northbound driver attempted to turn left in front of him.

The deputy and the subject under arrest were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The Rockford Police Department is conducting the investigation into the accident.

