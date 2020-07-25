Winnebago County Sheriff’s hold drive-by car cruise in place of annual car show

Cops, cars, and K9’s–Oh my!

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department spent Saturday fundraising for its K9 officers by hosting a car cruise. Classic cars, new cars, and uniquely colorful cars lined the streets of Roscoe.

Donations collected at the show will directly support the local K9 unit.

The socially distant car cruise is the department’s way of continuing the annual car show event that would typically offer face painting among other activities.

