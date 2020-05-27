Three people found dead inside Machesney Park apartment, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigating

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday around 4:10 p.m., deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex near the 1100 block of Minns Drive in Machesney Park.

The Winnebago County Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek confirmed three people were found dead inside an apartment.

Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek added there will be further details released tomorrow as they are working on contacting family members after the tragic incident.

Officers say there is no threat to the community but everyone is asked to avoid the area. It is not clear if foul play was involved.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

