Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office warns people of scammers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office is warning people that criminals are taking advantage of these uncertain times to scam you.



“Because of the virus and because of the unemployment right now is high and people are fearful, you have these people that are scamming and working on the fears of people. But we would never do that,” said Sheriff Gary Caruana from the Winnebago County Sheriffs office.

Deputies warn that no police department or government agency would ever tell you to purchase prepaid cards to get rid of an outstanding warrant.



They also recommend not opening any links in a text message or opening up any attachments from an email if the source is unknown. Those links could be a virus that could infect your device. If someone calls you from a number you don’t recognize, do not answer it.



The sheriffs office encourages anyone who feels like someone is trying to scam them, to contact the office’s non-emergency line. The number to report a crime outside of the city of Rockford is (815) 282-2600 and the number to report a crime within the city of Rockford is (815)966-2900.