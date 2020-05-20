Winnebago County strike teams go door-to-door to help communities of concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department formed several strike teams to combat the virus in the hardest-hit communities. We joined one volunteer as she went door-to-door in one of the communities of concern.

“I think it’s nice just to have the ability to give the correct information out to people. So that people do not make assumptions about what Covid-19 is,” Tamara Butler said.

Normally, Butler works as an assistant principal for Lincoln Middle School in Rockford. However, she is now educating the public about COVID-19 as a volunteer for the WCHD Comunities of Concern Strike Team. She said it is especially important that the people she works for stay safe.

“This is RPS, and I want to make sure that our students and their families have the right information,” Butler explained.

Team members canvas local areas that have the highest number of cases, trying to teach students about the virus and connect them to the proper resources they may need.

“There’s people that don’t necessarily go searching for the information themselves. And so to have the luxury of us just bringing it right to them is convenient and it’s very helpful to them,” explained Strike Team Leader Antwon George.

The strike team walked up and down streets in the 61101 ZIP code. The latest numbers from the health department show that area currently has the second highest rate of the virus in the county.

“It’s just about engaging with people. It’s about making sure that they understand that we care. That we want to get this information to them, and sp they can utilize it [and] can go to the testing sites,” George said.

Volunteers like Butler are crucial to helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“I think a lot of people have this idea that if they’re not an essential worker, or considered an essential worker, that they don’t play a part in this. We all play a part in this, one way or another. So hopefully, it inspires other people to do something positive during this time,” George added.

You can view the number of cases by each zip code on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click here. If you need any additional information, contact Rob Bland.

