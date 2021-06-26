Winnebago Couty health officials hope to stop spread of West Nile by collecting tires

A local health department collects tires to help reduce the mosquito population. Health officials say old tires are a common area where mosquitos breed.

The WinnebagoCounty Health department hosted today’s tire drop off. At least 1,500 tires are expected to be dropped off. Health officials urge residents to get rid of tires to help prevent the West Nile virus.

“especially in our area, these mosquitos are the ones capable of carrying West Nile Virus, so a big part of the reason we do this. We get fewer tires out there in the environment it means fewer mosquitos it means likely transmission of West Nile Virus will be lower,” said WCHD Environmental Health Supervisor Ryan Kerch.

These events are registration only. The health department says they will let us know when they plan to host another drop-off.

