Winnebago County offers $170k a year for new county administrator

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County could soon have a new county administrator.
An offer was made to Patrick J. Thompson, currently serving as the county administrator in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.
The deal made to Thompson is a $170,000-a-year contract that could be renewed.
Thompson would take over for Carla Paschal, who resigned last year.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Temperatures Climb Back Near 90 Degrees by the Weekend, First Time in Almost Two Weeks
- United Way building Strong Neighborhood House in Machesney Park
- GOP lays out their version of coronavirus stimulus package
- Harmless look-alike bugs heighten ‘murder hornet’ worries
- 6 downstate Illinois counties sue Pritzker over COVID-19 restrictions
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!