Winnebago County offers $170k a year for new county administrator

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County could soon have a new county administrator.

An offer was made to Patrick J. Thompson, currently serving as the county administrator in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.

The deal made to Thompson is a $170,000-a-year contract that could be renewed.

Thompson would take over for Carla Paschal, who resigned last year.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

