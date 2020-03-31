Winnebago County Sheriff arrests man for wrong way driving, retail theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana allegedly busted a man wanted for retail theft after the Sheriff caught him speeding in the wrong lane of traffic.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Caruana was westbound on E. State Street in an unmarked squad car around 9:44 a.m. on Monday when he spotted a Honda sedan speeding the wrong way near the intersection at Prospect.

Police say the Sheriff followed the sedan to a parking lot in the 1000 block of E. State and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, 28-year-old Andrew Leutik, was wanted on a felony retail theft warrant. He was also charged with Reckless Driving.

Leutik’s car was impounded and he was issued a notice to appear in court, police say.

