Winter Driving: Know Before You Go

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is reminding people to “Know Before You Go” winter driving.

State and local emergency officials urge the public to take time now to prepare your family, home and vehicle for everything from a dusting of snow to a major winter storm.

“This forecasted winter storm is slated to arrive in the Midwest at a time when holiday travel is at a peak. It is with that in mind that we remind all travelers to monitor road conditions and only travel during a winter storm if it is absolutely necessary,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

Winter Weather Preparedness tips include:

Familiarize yourself with the various weather alert definitions, so you know how to keep your family safe;

Build a home emergency kit with items such as a food, water, medications, NOAA weather radio, flashlight and spare batteries;

Stock your vehicle with the emergency items such as a first aid kit, phone charger, blankets, extra clothes, jumper cables, kitty litter or sand, a flashlight and snow scraper in the event you must travel;

Charge your mobile devices before any storm;

Don’t wait. Communicate. Create and discuss emergency plans for you and your family;

Winterize your home and take steps to prevent frozen water pipes;

Check and monitor road conditions by visiting www.gettingaroundIllinois.com

More tips for staying safe at home and on the road are available in a Winter Weather Preparedness guide developed by IEMA and the National Weather Service. This guide is available, in digital form, on the Ready Illinois website at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.