Winter storm warnings issued for a portion of the area – Impacts from snow and wind expected Monday evening, into Tuesday

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of northern Illinois beginning at Noon for the counties of Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside, and at 4pm for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb, all lasting through Noon on Tuesday. Impacts from the combination of the snow and wind will increase during the evening Monday, through most of the overnight and into early Tuesday morning.

A cold front has passed through most of the Stateline Sunday evening following snow from late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Behind the cold front, high pressure sits well to the north over the far High Plains and southern Canada. Northwest winds will continue to bring down a drier air mass through Monday morning and early afternoon. How long the dry air sticks around, along with the overall storm track, will be a key player in where some of the heaviest snowfall occurs.

Skies will remain dry through most of Monday morning and early afternoon. Clouds are slowly beginning to clear northwest to southeast Sunday evening as the drier air moves in. Under the clearing sky, however, fog has been reported as close as Madison, WI and freezing fog in Dubuque, IA. If our skies continue to clear there may be fog that develops through Monday morning.

Low pressure will lift up through the central Plains during the day Monday, moving into Iowa by Monday evening. Precipitation will continue to blossom ahead of the low with snow spreading in from the southwest between 2pm and 4pm Monday. This will impact areas from Savanna to Sterling first, before spreading northeast towards Rockford by evening. By 6pm/7pm most, if not all, of the area should be experiencing snow. The snow will then pick up a little more in intensity through the evening, after about 7pm/8pm, lasting until early Tuesday morning, around 2am/3am. As the snow picks up in intensity and winds increase from the east/northeast, visibility will quickly be reduced with conditions deteriorating further into Monday evening and overnight. It’s possible that snowfall rates of half an inch per hour, to perhaps one inch per hour, will be possible during that time.

Heavier bands of snow are likely to set up as the upper level low moves closer to northwest Illinois, which for a few hour window could cause the snow to accumulate quickly. There are, however, some things that continue to remain in question even less than 24 hours out from the main snow event. Those are: the amount of dry air in place at the time of the snow, how quickly the dry air is able to be overcome and the overall storm’s track. There will likely be a sharp cut-off in snow amounts near the Wisconsin/Illinois state line, with snow totals greatly increasing further south. That cut-off may only be within 10-15 miles. If, however, the storm track shifts a little further north then some of the higher snow amounts would shift north as well leading to slightly higher amounts across southern Wisconsin.

The snowfall forecast, as of Sunday evening, has southern Wisconsin within the 1-3 inch range, with 4-6 inches from near the state line to roughly Highway 72/64, and slightly higher amounts to the south. Further south more of a wintry mixture of snow/sleet and freezing drizzle will occur. The snow will lighten up a little (become a little less in intensity) early Tuesday before another band of snow develops on the backside of the low. This could produce a quick couple inches through Noon, with drier skies expected through the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

Winds will also increase through the heart of the snow, gusting from the northeast around 35 mph. While the snow will have a little more weight to it initially, blowing and drifting snow will become an issue through Monday evening and overnight. Some of that will likely even last into Tuesday as the low pressure system departs.