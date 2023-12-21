ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With only a few days left until Christmas, the Discovery Center is getting ready for Winter Wonderland.

Winter Wonderland will return to the Discovery Center Friday December 22nd.

One of the fun events you can head out to the Discovery Center for is their ‘Sock Skating Rink’. It’s a huge field of super slippery plastic. You put on socks and then you can slide right around like an ice-skating rink.

There will also be fun decorations, other activities, and crafts including making your own snow globe.

If you’re planning on going this Saturday, December 23rd, there will be a special snowman and ice queen coming, you’ll have to head out to find out who that is.

Winter Wonderland will run December 22-23 and then December 26th through January 2nd. The Discovery Center will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they will have special holiday hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 9:30am to 4:30pm.