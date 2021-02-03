Wintry weather Thursday comes with accumulating snowfall, strong winds and falling temperatures

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning Thursday morning, lasting through Friday afternoon. A rather strong winter storm system will move through the Midwest and Great Lakes Thursday and Friday bringing with it accumulating snow during the afternoon, strong winds behind an Arctic cold front and quickly falling temperatures by Thursday evening.

Cloud cover will continue to increase Wednesday night ahead of an area of low pressure that’ll move through the Plains Thursday morning, and into the Great Lakes by Friday morning. Ahead of the low, temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 20s through the morning Thursday, warming into the low to mid 30s by daybreak. An initial slug of moisture Thursday morning will allow a wintry mix of light freezing drizzle/rain, light rain and even some light snow. For some this could occur before sunrise Thursday, but for most this will take place after 7am or 8am.

By mid to late morning a transition over to snow, or a snow/sleet mix, will take place lasting through Noon. After Noon, temperatures will begin to cool aloft transitioning most of the mixed precipitation back over to snow. The snow could be heavy at times during the afternoon, reducing visibility and accumulating on the roads. The window for the heaviest snowfall will take place between Noon and 5pm Thursday. Snowfall totals area wide will range from roughly 3-6 inches. Road conditions could quickly deteriorate with the incoming snow during the late afternoon and evening.

Once a strong cold front comes through the heavier snow will begin to taper off with lighter snow lasting through the remainder of the afternoon, evening and overnight.

Behind the Arctic cold front northwest winds will increase as a cold rush of air moves in from west mid to late afternoon, shifting east by evening. This will cause temperatures to drop rather quickly from the low 30s, down into the 20s and then teens by sunset.

Northwest winds will gust as high as 35-40 mph during that time, and while the majority of the accumulating snow will be done, blowing and drifting snow will become a big concern through much of the evening and overnight.

Initially the snow will start off heavy because of temperatures in the low 30s. But as temperatures begin to cool the snow will become lighter, allowing it to fluff up and blow around easily. It’s possible that near whiteout conditions could occur for a time late Thursday evening and overnight (although visibility will be impacted from the heavier snowfall during the afternoon).

Blowing and drifting snow will also be likely Friday morning even though the winds won’t be quite as strong. A few flurries or even light snow showers are possible through the morning and afternoon as temperatures only ‘warm’ into the upper teens. Wind chills to start Friday will fall as low as -10 degrees, and could remain below zero through much of the weekend.