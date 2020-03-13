Wisconsin coronavirus cases double in one day

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Health, the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has more than doubled in one day, to 19 confirmed.
According to WAOW, the total cases reported Friday include:
Two cases in Milwaukee County;
One case in Racine County;
Three cases in Sheboygan County;
Six cases in Fon Du Lac County;
Five cases in Dane County;
One case in Pierce County;
One case in Waukesha County.
“This is a call to action to people across the state at how serious this virus is, and what the DHS is doing to contain it,” officials said.
