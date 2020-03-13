Breaking News
Illinois to close all K-12 schools starting Tuesday, 14 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
Wisconsin coronavirus cases double in one day

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Health, the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has more than doubled in one day, to 19 confirmed.

According to WAOW, the total cases reported Friday include:

Two cases in Milwaukee County;
One case in Racine County;
Three cases in Sheboygan County;
Six cases in Fon Du Lac County;
Five cases in Dane County;
One case in Pierce County;
One case in Waukesha County.

“This is a call to action to people across the state at how serious this virus is, and what the DHS is doing to contain it,” officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

