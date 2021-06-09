Wisconsin crime spree suspect arrested in Winnebago County

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a suspect went on a crime spree in Rock County, including a home invasion, before being captured in Winnebago County on Tuesday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene of a hit and run on State Highway 140 in Bradford Township around 4:23 p.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen from Genoa City in Walworth County, was last seen westbound on East US Highway 14

At 6:31 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home invasion call in Newark Township. Shortly after, the suspect crashed the car and stole another one, fleeing to Winnebago County, where it crashed into a ditch.

Police say the suspect was found alone in a field and was arrested.

Authorities say in the course of their investigation, they discovered a string of crimes involving the same suspect.

Full details of that investigation have not yet been released.