GLENWOOD, WIS. (WTVO/WQRF) — Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer involved incident near the township of Glenwood that occurred Saturday night.

Authorities say around 6:15 p.m. last night, a St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch. Shortly after arriving, the deputy reported shots fired.

The DOJ says the deputy sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital where he later passed away. The other involved individual fled the scene but was later found in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.

The Wisconsin DOJ reassures the community that there currently is no threat to them.