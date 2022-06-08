MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin’s governor wants to repeal the state’s 173-year-old law banning abortion.

Democrat Tony Evers said that lawmakers need to do more to protect women’s rights, but the request is not expected to go far. Republicans control the Wisconsin State Legislature, and they do not have to take any action during the special session.

Evers wants the law overturned before the Supreme Court makes a decision on Roe v. Wade.

“I’ve said all along I will never stop fighting to defend reproductive rights and safe legal access to abortions as long as I am governor, and today I’m asking Wisconsinites in every corner in our great state to join us in making their voices heard,” Evers said.

The special session is set for two weeks from Wednesday.