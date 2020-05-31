Wisconsin governor sends National Guard troops to Milwaukee

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his Statehouse office in Madison, Wis. Republican-controlled legislatures are increasingly trying to strip Democratic governors of their executive authority to close businesses and schools, a power grab that channels frustration over the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic but could come with long-term consequences for how their states fight disease. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the state National Guard to help support law enforcement in Milwaukee following protests over the deaths of George Floyd and a local man that turned violent overnight.

Evers says he authorized 125 Guard members to assist after receiving a request from Milwaukee city and county officials.

They are worried about a repeat of the demonstration over Floyd and Joel Acevedo, who died last month after an altercation with a Milwaukee police officer.

A 38-year-old police officer suffered a minor gunshot wound about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the 5th District police station on the city south’s side where protesters had gathered. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

