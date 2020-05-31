Wisconsin governor sends National Guard troops to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the state National Guard to help support law enforcement in Milwaukee following protests over the deaths of George Floyd and a local man that turned violent overnight.
Evers says he authorized 125 Guard members to assist after receiving a request from Milwaukee city and county officials.
They are worried about a repeat of the demonstration over Floyd and Joel Acevedo, who died last month after an altercation with a Milwaukee police officer.
A 38-year-old police officer suffered a minor gunshot wound about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the 5th District police station on the city south’s side where protesters had gathered. He was treated at a local hospital and released.
