Wisconsin man arrested after fatal car crash in Milton

MILTON, Wis. (WTVO)–Rock County officers arrested a Muskego man for allegedly driving under the influence following a fatal car crash in Milton.

The incident happened on E County Road N. near Vogel Road on Sunday, September 20, around 3 p.m.

Officials say Jason Zembroski was driving eastbound with another passenger in a Ford while colliding head-on with another Ford heading in the opposite direction that drifted into the oncoming lane.

The other driver, a 68 year-old male, and a 90-year-old female passenger died at the scene.

Zembroski sustained life-threatening injuries, while his passenger is reported to be in stable condition.

Officials say they conducted an investigation that found Zembroski to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

Zembroski faces two counts of homicide, a third OWI, and another for allegedly causing multiple injuries.

