Wisconsin man cashes in 20 years worth of spare change amid national coin shortage

(WTVO) — A Wisconsin man heard there was a nationwide coin shortage and did his part by cashing in his spare change--20 years worth.

WISN reports that Jim Holton of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin had been collecting change and decided to let the collection grow until his youngest child graduated high school. However, when he heard on the radio about the nationwide coin shortage caused by the pandemic, he took action and headed to the bank.

Holton carried away a total of $5,366 in cash. He plans to put it towards his children’s college fund.

Many banks are running specials that exchange coins for cash for free.

