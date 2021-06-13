Wisconsin man crashes motorcycle while riding with son in rural Stockton, denies medical care

News

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:
Motorcycle crash_7254583587112439132

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday evening shortly before 5:00 p.m., Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Illinois Rt. 78 North about a quarter-mile north of Townsend Road for a report of a motorcycle accident.

When crews arrived they found 49-year-old Terry L. Cilley of Elroy, Wisconsin with his juvenile son. Officials say Cilley was riding his motorcycle with his son in a sidecar traveling southbound on Rt. 78.

Cilley drifted to the right side of the roadway and lost control of the bike. He struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting both him and his son from the motorcycle.

According to investigators, Cilley refused all medical treatment. The accident is still under investigation.

Warren PD, Stockton PD, Stockton EMS, and Stockton Fire also assisted on-scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories