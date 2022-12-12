MANITOWOC, Wis. (ABC/WBAY) — Kids at a middle school in northern Wisconsin had the day off after a student and teacher were bitten by yellow sac spiders, forcing the entire school to be closed.

Superintendent Jim Feil said no one knows how the spiders got into Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc, but extermination crews were called in last Thursday afternoon and worked in the school Friday.

According to a press release, the crew was able to kill close to 30 yellow sac spiders.

The insects are venomous but not deadly, and their bite can cause swelling, itching and pain. The spiders are found in Wisconsin and try to find their way indoors during the winter months.

Normally, they will hide in piles of clothing, but they were found elsewhere in the school.

Feil said the school was expected to re-open Monday morning.