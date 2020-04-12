Wisconsin National Guard helps distribute PPE across state

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A team of military members are working behind the scenes to distribute personal protective equipment across Wisconsin. The soldiers work in a warehouse, partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to sort, pack, and transport PPE throughout the state.

Additionally, the Wisconsin National Guard is assisting isolation facilities with medical and administrative support.

Most of the troops called to duty needed to leave their civilian jobs to join the fight against COVID-19.

