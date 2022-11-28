RACINE, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin police are hunting for a man accused of drugging and robbing three women he met on a dating app and a “person of interest” in one woman’s death.

According to WISN, Timothy Olson, 52, was seen at Powers bar on 10th Avenue in South Milwaukee with 55-year-old Kim Mikulance just before she blacked out and later died.

The bartender said the couple was only there for a few minutes when the woman had a medical emergency and lost consciousness. Olson reportedly yelled that he was leaving to get her inhaler, but never returned.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Toxicology reports have not yet been returned, police said.

Racine Police have sent out alerts warning women to be on the lookout for Olson.

A prior victim told police she met Olson on Match.com and met him at a bar, but later couldn’t remember her ride home and then discovered $800 worth of transactions on her credit card.

Olson is described as 6’3″ and 250 lbs. He is also wanted by US Marshalls for five counts of felony personal ID theft.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.