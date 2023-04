KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — A minivan burst into flames after a driver kept going after a flat tire began emitting sparks, according to Kenosha Police.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 25th.

Police footage shows officers attempting to make a traffic stop but the 84-year-old driver did not comply. The sparks later ignited, setting the vehicle on fire.

Officers were able to save the driver from the burning car and no one was injured in the incident, police said.