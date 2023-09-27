GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO) — Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her ex-boyfriend and dismembering him after sex, and scattering his body parts.

Green Bay Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane on February 23rd, 2022, after a person who lived there reported finding a head in a bucket.

Police said the head was found in the basement, and dried blood was found on a mattress nearby.

When police found Schabusiness at her at a home on Eastman Avenue, she was reportedly still wearing bloody clothes. Investigators said they found a crock pot box in her van containing “additional human body parts including legs.”

WBAY reported that police obtained a search warrant for the Stony Brook Lane home, which belonged to the victim’s mother, according to the criminal complaint. There, they found a “male organ,” “body fluid,” and knives. A human torso was found in a storage tote, police said.

In an interview with police, Schabusiness said that she and the victim, 25-year-old Shad Thyrion, were together all day smoking meth and having sex. At some point after arriving at the Stony Brook home, they began using chains, at which point Schabusiness said she blacked out and went “crazy” and strangled the victim.

Schabusiness reportedly told police that she did not mean to kill the victim, but enjoyed choking him.

Schaubusiness was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

In February 2023, Schabusiness attacked her attorney during a court hearing and was wrestled to the floor.

She pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, but a jury decided she wasn’t mentally ill at the time of the murder.

“You seem to run out of superlatives. Where the victim’s remains are cut up? These actions are foreign. They shock the community; there aren’t really words for it,” Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh said before announcing her sentence on Tuesday.

She was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.